MORRISTOWN, Ohio — Officials with the Union Local Schools are investigating an alleged incident between a student and staff member.

Board of Education attorney Gary Smith told media outlets on Thursday that the administration had received a report about an incident that reportedly happened off campus within the last month. Smith gave no additional information about the nature of the alleged incident, but added that the Board immediately took action to secure the situation.

Smith said that the adult in question is no longer in a position to have contact with students.

The case has been turned over to the relevant authorities. AVC News will bring you more information as it becomes available.