CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — For the second month in a row, southeastern Ohio saw substantial decreases in joblessness in April.

County-by-county jobless data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Bureau of Labor Market Information shows that Monroe County once again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in April at 7.6 percent, down from 9.6 percent in March. Jefferson and Meigs counties reported the second-highest jobless rate in the state, at 6.8 percent (7.8 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively, in March). Noble and Trumbull counties each reported 6.2 percent unemployment last month (7.8 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, in March).

Elsewhere in our listening area, Belmont, Harrison and Morgan counties all reported 5.9 percent unemployment in April (7.3 percent, 7.1 percent and 7.9 percent jobless rates, respectively, in March). Coshocton County last month saw a 5.8 percent jobless rate (7.0 percent in March), with Washington County at 5.6 percent (6.7 percent in March) and Guernsey County at 5.3 percent (6.7 percent in March). Muskingum County came in at 5.1 percent last month (6.3 percent in March), while Tuscarawas County once had the area’s lowest unemployment rate, at 4.6 percent (5.5 percent in March).

Mercer County in western Ohio reported the lowest jobless rate in the state in April, at 2.5 percent (3.0 percent in March).

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services said on Friday that Ohio’s average jobless rate in April was 5.0 percent, down slightly from the 5.1 percent unemployment rate reported in March.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate is adjusted to take seasonal employment into consideration, while county-by-county rates are based on raw data.