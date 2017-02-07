CLARINGTON, Ohio — With southeastern Ohio dominating statewide oil and natural gas production, quarter after quarter, an underground natural gas storage facility is in the works in Monroe County.

Denver-based Mountaineer NGL Storage this week confirmed that it will move forward with plans for the project, which would allow two million barrels (approx. 168 million gallons) of natural gas liquids to be stored in an abandoned mine shaft near Clarington. Managing Director David Hooker wrote in a press release that the underground storage facility will be the first of its kind “in the heart of the Marcellus/Utica wet gas shale play.”

Hooker says the facility will store liquid propane, butane and ethane – which is particularly volatile – in salt caverns more than a mile beneath the Earth’s surface. The proposed site is adjacent to a number of existing natural gas processing facilities, as well as the Blue Racer pipeline.

With an ever-increasing number of pipelines and processing facilities cropping up in southeastern Ohio, Hooker said the Mountaineer NGL Storage facility will help to attract additional interest to the region. Hooker told reporters this week that his company is “very aware” of the prospective, $5.7 billion ethane cracker plant under due diligence in nearby Belmont County, but that his project is not dependent on PTT Global Chemical’s business.

Hooker said that the project, which was tentatively announced in May 2016, has successfully undergone the permitting process with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The project is expected to move forward in the next few months, and will likely begin accepting liquid natural gas for storage by the end of 2018.