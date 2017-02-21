WASHINGTON — Sponsors say a bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Senate last week would “correct an unfair funding formula” that results in lower Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals in rural and low-wage areas.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said on Monday that the Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act of 2017 would create an area wage index, which would account for the relative wages of the communities that hospitals serve when calculating Medicare reimbursement rates.

The Ohio Democrat said, “By correcting this discrepancy, we can strengthen healthcare in our rural and underserved communities and help ensure patients continue to receive medical care close to home.”

Brown says, under the current formula, hospitals in Ohio’s underserved communities are at a disadvantage in securing Medicare reimbursements, as the area wage index disproportionately benefits hospitals in higher-wage communities. The bill’s sponsors say lower reimbursement rates mean fewer resources for medical care and potentially could lead to the closures of hospitals in rural and low-wage communities.

Other co-sponsors include Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia, Republican Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Brown was also an original cosponsor of the bipartisan Fair Medicare Hospital Payments Act when it was introduced in the Senate in April 2016.