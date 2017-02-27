MARIETTA, Ohio — A man wanted on four counts of rape and four counts of sexual imposition of a minor is behind bars after being located in Washington County by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials say they arrested David Kausky at an RV lot on Montgomery Street in Marietta on Saturday. According to U.S. Marshals, they were led to Kausky’s location by an associate of his.

Kausky has been on-the-run since early February, when he failed to appear for a court date, and was wanted for rape and sexual imposition of an 8-year-old, following an investigation conducted by Steubenville Police.

At last word, Kausky remained in custody in the Washington County Jail, awaiting extradition to Steubenville.