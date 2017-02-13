CAMARILLO, Calif. — The nationwide average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped a nickel nationally during the past three weeks, to $2.31.

In Ohio, the statewide average is $2.12 on Monday, virtually unchanged from last week. In our listening area, both Barnesville and Caldwell are reporting a low price of $1.99 per-gallon. Cambridge residents will pay around $2.08 per-gallon.

Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the continental United States at an average of $2.87 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Cleveland, Ohio, at $1.97 a gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the decline comes despite a slight rise in crude oil prices.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, down a penny from three weeks ago.