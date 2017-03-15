Keith Lafollette Eddie Secrest

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A pair of Guernsey County’s most wanted were arrested this weekend.

Both 26-year-old Keith LaFollette and 31-year-old Eddie Secrest, both of Cambridge, were found by Guernsey County Sheriff’s Deputies this Saturday at a residence on Bloomfield Road. Lafollette was wanted on felony counts of burglary and carrying a concealed weapon. There were active warrants for Secrest for failure to appear and obstructing official business. Deputies, following a tip, tracked the pair down to the home on Bloomfield Road and surrounded the home. Neither man would come out when ordered, but complied when officers threatened to turn loose a Sheriff’s K9. Secrest is being held in the Guernsey County Jail on $1,000 bond… LaFollette is in the County Jail as well on $4,000 bond.