CALDWELL, Ohio — Two Noble County residents are facing felony drug charges following their arrests in a pair of separate, unrelated incidents.

Thirty-eight-year-old Margaret Stage was charged with a felony-four count of possession of drugs, while 23-year-old Jerry Workman was charged with a felony-four count of trafficking in drugs in Noble County Court on Wednesday.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Stage was arrested after deputies were dispatched to investigate a noise complaint at the Salt Run Apartments. Deputies entered the apartment, discovered Stage had overdosed and found suspected methamphetamine and prescription pills inside the residence. Stage was reportedly unresponsive when deputies arrived. The alleged narcotics were seized as evidence and Stage was medically cleared before being transported to the county jail.

Workman was taken into custody as a result of an undercover narcotics operation by the sheriff’s office on May 26. Workman was reportedly found in possession of narcotics and was arrested by deputies. The drugs were seized as evidence.

Bond was set for each suspect at $5,000. Both Workman and Stage remain in custody in the Noble County Jail.