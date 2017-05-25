COSHOCTON, Ohio — Two men have now been charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Coshocton County man.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordan Lee Green of Newcomerstown was charged in Coshocton Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon with the murder of 26-year-old Michael Hamm. His bond was set at $1 million.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Anthony Estvanko of Coshocton, has been charged with felony tampering with evidence regarding the alleged homicide. His bond was set at $50,000.

A third suspect was briefly charged on Wednesday with tampering with evidence, but that charge was quickly dropped in lieu of probation violations out of Holmes County.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office says that a total of six people are believed to have played a role in the slaying of Hamm, who was reported missing on May 16 after he failed to show up for work.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered Hamm’s remains in the area of Wills Creek, in Coshocton County’s Linton Township, on Monday. The Licking County Coroner positively identified the remains as those of Hamm on Tuesday.

Additional charges are pending, as an investigation into the crime continues.