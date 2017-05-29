ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Two people were killed and another hospitalized after a fire ravaged a home in Zanesville early Saturday morning.

The Zanesville Fire Department responded to the scene on Spruce Street at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday to find the structure completely engulfed. After beating back some of the flames, two were found dead in the home, while a third person was transported to Genesis Hospital for treatment.

The surviving victim was treated for minor injuries and released a short time later.

The victims’ names have not been released, nor has the cause of the blaze been determined, as an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The Zanesville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Falls Township Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.