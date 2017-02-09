COSHOCTON, Ohio — Two suspects remain behind bars in the Coshocton County Jail in connection with the suspicious death of an elderly woman whose remains were discovered on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a Jefferson Township property on Wednesday and recovered the human remains, believed to be those of a woman previously reported missing. Reports did not indicate where the woman’s remains were found or how long she is believed to have been dead.

Lt. Dean Hettinger told the Coshocton Tribune that the remains were taken to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for examination and official identification.

Hettinger said that special agents from the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General contacted the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about the questioned death, which started the local investigation.

The case is expected to be presented to the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday for review and consideration of charges.