CADIZ, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody, and a third man is on the run, following an alleged string of break-ins in Harrison County.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says 22-year-old Gregory Swiney II and 19-year-old Levi Hilbert, who are both in custody, are connected to three separate breaking and entering incidents in the Piedmont and Freeport areas.

A third suspect, 25-year-old Jammie A. Potts, ran away on foot when sheriff’s deputies arrested the other two. Anyone with information on Potts whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-942-2197.

Items reportedly stolen in the break-ins include a UTV, tools, and a rifle.