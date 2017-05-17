NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Midvale teenager accused in the stabbing death of his father’s girlfriend last year entered a number of not guilty pleas in a Tuscarawas County courtroom on Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old David Isaacs has been charged with aggravated murder, murder and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 39-year-old Darlene Renner. Isaacs, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, is accused of killing Renner in March 2016 in the Midvale home they shared with Isaacs’ father.

Isaacs entered similar not guilty pleas when he was first indicted on adult charges in July 2016, but the case was transferred back to juvenile court in January after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in another case that mandatory bind-overs in juvenile murder cases are now unconstitutional.

In April, a pair of child psychologists testified that Isaacs suffers from emotional instability, but is competent to aid in his defense in adult court. Earlier this month, his case was bound over from juvenile court to adult court for a second time.

Isaacs’ bond hearing has been scheduled for Friday, and his trial is set to begin on Sept. 26. If convicted of all charges, Isaacs faces life in prison.