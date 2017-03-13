COLUMBUS,Ohio–Leading up to the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about their crackdown on impaired driving.

According to the Patrol, 37% of last year’s fatal accidents, 423 people, were a result of OVI crashes.

St. Patrick’s Day, and the weekend following it, typically are associated with parties and alcohol. This often leads to those getting behind the wheel, when they should not. Sources add that St Patrick’s Day, along with the day before Thanksgiving and New Year’s to be associated with drunk driving.

Safety officials point out the importance of designating a sober driver before you go out, or finding an alternative ride home if nobody in your group is capable of driving.

The Patrol reminds motorists to call 1-877-7 PATROL to report impaired drivers, or non-emergency roadside matters requiring assistance.