DANVILLE, Ohio (AP) – The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio policeman has been pushed back again, this time until early October.

Herschel Jones III has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the January 2016 slaying of Danville Officer Thomas Cottrell. The 34-year-old officer was found behind the village’s municipal building, after Jones’ ex-girlfriend warned police that he was “looking to kill a cop.”

Jones’ trial was scheduled for March, but has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.

The Mount Vernon News reports Jones’ public defender, William Mooney, requested a delay for personal reasons.

The defense had argued that publicity would make it difficult to find an impartial local jury, but a judge refused to move it elsewhere.