NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — A jury has been seated and opening arguments made in the trial of a homeless man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Tuscarawas County boy last year.

The jurors hearing evidence in the case of 32-year-old Randy Vento on Tuesday also visited the site in Mineral City where the 11-year-old victim was found, barely alive, in June 2016. Vento, originally from Florida, was indicted last year on six felony counts that include kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

Last week, Vento’s defense attorney changed his client’s original plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, to a plea of not guilty. Presiding Judge Edward O’Farrell also ordered that arrangements be made for Vento to be present at the trial by video, in light of Vento’s previous angry outbursts in the Tuscarawas County Courthouse.

If convicted on all counts, Vento could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.