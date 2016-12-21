Four of five suspects have been convicted, more indictments expected

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Three more defendants pleaded guilty earlier this week for their roles in a contraband ring uncovered at the Belmont Correctional Institute earlier this year.

The Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office reports that 25-year-old Amy Croft of Barberton on Tuesday pleaded guilty to money laundering, a felony of the third-degree. Her plea hearing came a day after those of 48-year-old Michelle Ball and 42-year-old Jennifer Bates, both of Akron, who entered guilty pleas on Monday to money laundering and attempted money laundering, respectively.

Croft, Ball and Bates are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.

Earlier this year, a fourth co-defendant, Robyn Campbell of Cambridge, was given a suspended sentence of one year for her limited involvement in the scheme.

A fifth suspect, 42-year-old Cindy Shannon of Morgantown, is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 9.

The prosecutor’s office says the five women were involved in a “sophisticated scheme” that involved smuggling drugs, tobacco, cellphones and other contraband into the penitentiary and selling it inside. Investigators previously reported that the money needed to make the purchases was arranged by the buyers inside and their friends outside.

Additional indictments are expected in connection with the case, in the near future.