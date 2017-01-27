CUMBERLAND, Ohio — Guernsey County’s own wildlife conservation center is memorializing a local hero by naming one of their endangered rhino calves in his honor.

The Wilds announced via its Facebook page on Thursday that they have named their infant greater one-horned rhino “Glenn,” in honor of Cambridge native and long-time New Concord resident John Glenn. The post states, “The veteran, astronaut, and Senator was a dear friend of The Wilds with a history dating back to the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Johnson Center in 1991.”

The rhino calf born on Veterans Day 2016 is the seventh of the species to be born at The Wilds. The greater one-horned rhino – a species that was on the brink of extinction in the early 20th century – has seen a resurgence in population, due to conservation efforts in the wild and at select conservation centers, like The Wilds.

Wildlife experts at The Wilds say Glenn and his mother, Sanya, have both been in good health since the calf’s birth. Sanya, born in Toronto in 1999, has now given birth to four calves since arriving at The Wilds in 2004.

The Wilds, home to four Greater One-horned Rhinos, is one of only 26 facilities in North America to care for this species. In total, more than 500 animals representing 29 species from around the world make up the animal population at the open-range, natural landscape near Cumberland.