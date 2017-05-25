COSHOCTON, Ohio — Coshocton County authorities say the woman whose remains were found alongside a township road more than two months ago died of an accidental drug overdose.

The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday issued its findings in the case of 27-year-old Heather Nicole Levi-Ayers, whose body was spotted by a motorist driving along Township Road 68 on the evening of March 8. The coroner’s toxicology reports show that Levi-Ayers died from a lethal cocktail of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The family of Levi-Ayers told WBNS-TV in March that she was pregnant with twins. They added that, because of her past drug use, the woman’s two daughters had been placed into foster care.

They said at the time of Levi-Ayers’ death that they were unsure why she would have been in Coshocton County, a sentiment echoed by Coshocton County Sheriff Timothy Rogers on Wednesday. He said investigators still haven’t determined how the Columbus woman’s body ended up in a field in Coshocton County.

Rogers asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at 740.622.2411.