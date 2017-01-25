WOODSFIELD, Ohio — The Switzerland of Ohio Local Schools Board of Education has tapped its interim superintendent to take on the role, full-time.

The Board on Tuesday unanimously selected Jeffrey Greenley, who has served in that role since former Superintendent John Hall parted ways with the district in December. Greenley’s contract is effective immediately, and runs through July 2018.

Greenley had been serving as the district’s human resources director since August, and he served as assistant principal at both River and Beallsville high schools during the 2015-16 school year.

Hall requested the settlement and release agreement late last year after serving a tumultuous one-and-a-half years of his five-year contract.

Greenley was one of three candidates who applied for the job.