CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Cambridge, with several others still wanted by local authorities.

25-year-old D’Andre “Dre” Bennett of Cambridge was taken into custody by Cambridge police officers this weekend on felony charges handed down from a special Grand Jury. Bennett was located by police on the north side of the city and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the county jail and found to have what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine (ICE) hidden in a body cavity during booking.

Bennett was indicted along with thirteen other suspects by a special Grand Jury two weeks ago. The suspects were believed to be working in consort with connections to the Bronx, New York and Detroit, Michigan. Bennett was originally indicted along with five other suspects for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (RICO) along with numerous other drug related charges. Many of those suspects previously indicted, will face the same RICO level charges after the investigation is complete. Police investigators had conducted a lengthy operation into the multi-state heroin ring. Several of the suspects are currently still wanted and believed to be on the run to states including Florida, Texas and New York.

31-year-old Kareem S. “Twin” Reddick of the Bronx, New York is one of the New York based suspects already taken into custody and is currently in custody in the Guernsey County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond for serious drug crimes.

A number of other suspects under indictment have not been located, and face nationwide extradition to be prosecuted locally when arrested.

Four of the main suspects currently sought by police are:

Tyrell D. “Poosa” Collins-age 31 Bronx, New York seven counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated trafficking in drugs, engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity.

Jaleel O. “Show” King- age 25 Bronx, New York two counts of trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, engaging in pattern of corrupt activity.

Vincent D. “Unc.” Capito, age 52 Detroit, Michigan, possession of cocaine, trafficking in heroin.

Charlie C. “GOAT” Luckett-age 19 Detroit, Michigan- two counts trafficking in heroin.