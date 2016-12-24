NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio – A Tuscarawas County grand jury has indicted a suspect in a Dover man’s murder.

58-year-old Jeff “Coco” Colaiacovo of Dover is facing a seven-count indictment in connection with the death of 72-year-old Arlie Gooch, who was found dead in his garage in October. The coroner ruled that Gooch died from multiple blunt force trauma blows to the head. Investigators say Colaiacovo was the last one to see Gooch alive, and additional evidence provided by Ohio BCI implicates the suspect in the murder. Included in the seven counts filed against Colaiacovo are charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault and robbery. If convicted, Colaiacovo will life without the possibility of parole. Colaiacovo is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County jail on an unrelated protection order violation on $75,000 bond.