WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say staff at an Ohio school where a junior was shot overpowered the armed student and prevented what could have been a far worse situation.

Champaign County Sheriff Michael Melvin says more people would have been wounded at the West Liberty school building on Friday morning without the intervention because the shooter’s intent was to harm more people.

West Liberty school superintendent Kraig Hissong identified the injured student as 16-year-old junior Logan Cole.

Cole is in critical but stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, about 50 miles southeast of the school.

The sheriff says Cole was shot more than once.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says a 17-year-old student is in custody and charged with felonious assault.