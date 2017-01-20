COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate remained steady in December, unchanged from the previous two months.

According to data released on Friday morning by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, Ohio’s average jobless rate last month was 4.9 percent, unchanged from October and November. The number of Ohioans seeking work in December was 282,000, up 4,000 from a month earlier.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment in December increased, when compared to the same time last year. In December 2015, the jobless rate was 4.8 percent.

The professional and business services (+5,900), trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,200) and educational and health services (+2,700) sectors saw the greatest gains last month. State government (-4,300) and construction (-2,800) experienced the greatest losses.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 4.7 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than in November 2016.

Unemployment data for each of Ohio’s 88 counties will be released on Tuesday.