COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio state senator representing Belmont, Noble and other surrounding counties this week introduced legislation that he says invests in local infrastructure throughout Ohio.

Republican State Sen. Frank Hoagland of Mingo Junction said that strong infrastructure supports economic development, job creation and improves travel on Ohio’s roadways. Hoagland noted that, “The condition of our roads and bridges is an ongoing concern for the people of Ohio.”

Hoagland said that Ohio has more than 26,000 bridges throughout the state, of which more than 1,800 are considered structurally deficient.

Hoagland’s legislation, Senate Bill 6, will codify and make permanent the standards set by Ohio’s Bridge Partnership Program, which has already benefited a number of communities throughout Ohio. No local match is required for local jurisdictions to be eligible for funding under the proposed legislation.

Currently, this program is set to expire at the end of June 2017. Senate Bill 6 will now go to the Senate Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee for further consideration.

Hoagland serves Ohio’s 30th Senate District, which includes all of Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Noble, and Washington counties and portions of Athens and Vinton counties.