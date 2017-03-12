WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to fire the head of the nation’s primary consumer protection agency, and some Ohio Democrats focused on next year’s race for governor say go for it.

Richard Cordray is the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in 2010 in the wake of the worst financial crisis since the Depression. Cordray is extremely unpopular with some congressional Republicans who consider the agency’s structure as unconstitutional even though it’s meant to enhance its independence.

Any firing of Cordray would likely result in litigation. It would also give the little-known government official an opening to run for governor in his home state of Ohio, where some Democrats would view being fired by Trump as a badge of honor.