CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to help keep their fellow drivers and law enforcement officers safe by moving over for vehicles stopped along roadsides.

Lt. James Tracy, Commander of the State Patrol’s Cambridge Post, said that doing so is not only courteous – it’s the law. Lt. Tracy tells AVC News that Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If doing so is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, says Tracy, motorists are required to slow down and proceed with caution.

According to statewide statistics released by the State Patrol, troopers were involved in 73 crashes between 2012-2016 that could have been prevented by adherence to Ohio’s Move Over law. These crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians, 24 injured officers and 32 injured civilians.

Alcohol and drugs played a role in 19 percent of move-over crashes during this period, while failure to control on a wet or snowy road contributed to 59 percent. The vast majority of crashes, 82 percent, occurred on Ohio’s interstates.

Between 2012-2016, state troopers issued more than 12,000 citations for failure to adhere to Ohio’s Move Over law.