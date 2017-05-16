MARIETTA, Ohio — More charges filed against the former Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander in Marietta have been dropped.

Forty-seven-year-old William Elschlager was scheduled to go on trial on Monday morning in Washington County Common Pleas Court on 10 counts of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database.

The charges were filed after investigators reportedly discovered that Elschlager took screen shots of names, birthdays and other personal information of 10 women he pulled over during traffic stops. Under state law, the system is only to be used for law-enforcement purposes and the information cannot be copied.

In April, an eight-count indictment against Elschlager also was dismissed. Those charges came after Elschlager was accused of having an affair with a trooper’s wife and then stalking her once the affair ended. The charges dropped in April included abduction, criminal trespassing, theft and menacing by stalking.

The veteran trooper was fired after officials learned about the stalking allegations.