ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A Belmont County man charged with shooting two of his neighbor’s dogs in November was sentenced on Monday.

Early in May, 59-year-old Michael Chedester pleaded guilty to charges of deliberately harming companion animals. The court ruled on Monday that Chedester will serve no prison time, but will spend six months in the county jail with three years probation. He must also either serve 500 hours of community service at the Belmont County animal shelter or make a $5,000 donation to the shelter.

Chedester was fined $2,500 and must pay $200 in restitution to the dog’s owner as well. He is to have no contact with the owner of the dogs.

It was a groundbreaking decision, as Chedester was sentenced under a new Ohio law – called “Goddard’s Law” – that protects companion animals.

The court noted that Chedester will no longer be able to vote, run for office, or own weapons, as a convicted felon. If Chedester should violate these terms, he could go to prison for one year.