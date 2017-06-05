DUNDEE, Ohio — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that took place in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.

The Patrol’s New Philadelphia Post reports that the crash took place just before 1 p.m. on State Route 93, south of Dundee. According to reports, 70-year-old Frank Donda of St. Clairsville was traveling northbound on a motorcycle. While negotiating a curve, the motorcycle traveled left-of-center, resulting in a head-on collision with a vehicle traveling southbound on State Route 93.

The two occupants of the car, both Massillon residents, were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Donda, who reportedly was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.