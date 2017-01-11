BYESVILLE, Ohio — Local authorities are investigating an incident regarding a special needs student who brought an unloaded handgun to a school in the Rolling Hills District on Wednesday morning.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden, the 14-year-old male student brought a small, low caliber handgun to school to show his friends. Once informed the boy was in possession of a gun, both Staff and the Sheriff’s School Resource Officer (SRO) responded quickly, locating and seizing the weapon. The student did not bring any ammunition for the handgun to the school and investigators determined that no threats had been made with or concerning the weapon. The student was removed from school and was released to family members.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. School Officials state that they are cooperating with law enforcement and are awaiting the results of the investigation before taking any action.