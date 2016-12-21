Monroe County continues to have highest rate in Ohio, at 9.0 percent

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Much of Southeastern Ohio saw small decreases in local unemployment last month, largely spurred by the seasonal employment provided by the fast-approaching holidays.

County-by-county jobless data released on Tuesday by the Ohio Bureau of Labor Market Information shows that Monroe County once again had the state’s highest unemployment rate in November at 9.0 percent, down from 9.1 percent in October. Noble County had the second-highest rate in the state, at 7.9 percent (7.7 percent in October), while Meigs County came in third, at 7.0 percent (7.1 percent, respectively, in October).

Elsewhere in our listening area, Jefferson and Morgan counties reported 6.9 and 6.8 percent unemployment in November, respectively (both 7.0 percent in October). Guernsey County came in at 6.2 percent (6.1 percent in October), with Belmont, Coshocton, Harrison and Washington counties all at 6.0 percent (6.2 percent, 6.1 percent, 6.4 percent and 6.2 percent in October, respectively).

Tuscarawas and Muskingum counties shared the area’s lowest unemployment rate, at 5.0 percent (5.5 percent and 5.2 percent in October, respectively).

Mercer County in western Ohio reported the lowest jobless rate in the state in November, at 2.8 percent (3.0 percent in October).

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said on Friday that Ohio’s average jobless rate last month was 4.9 percent, unchanged from November.

Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate is adjusted to take seasonal employment into consideration, while county-by-county rates are based on raw data.