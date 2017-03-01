CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Two Noble County school districts dismissed early on Wednesday morning, due to flooding in the area.

Officials from the Caldwell Exempted Village Schools and Noble Local Schools told AVC News at around 8:30 a.m. that they would be sending students home for the day, due to high water

Following overnight thunderstorms and the continued threat of rain falling in the region, weather officials in Pittsburgh issued the flood warning at around 7:35 a.m. for Guernsey, Noble, Belmont, Monroe and Muskingum counties in southeastern Ohio, as well as Ohio and Marshall counties in northern West Virginia.

The National Weather Service says a flood warning means that flooding is likely or occurring in some streams, roads and low-lying areas. Weather officials warn motorists not cross water on the roadway, as it can be deceptively deep or flowing more quickly than is apparent.

The flash flood warning expires at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.