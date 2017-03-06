PITTSBURGH — The Buckeye State has already experienced a number of severe weather outbreaks this year, and with spring just around the corner, more severe weather is likely.

A number of area Emergency Management Agencies are soon hosting classes for those interested in watching for severe weather and what to do with that information. The National Weather Service Office from Pittsburgh and area EMA’s are teaming up to provide SKYWARN classes to area residents.

SKYWARN spotters are trained, severe weather observers who report their observations directly to the National Weather Service. Since the early 1970’s, the volunteer spotters have become a critical link in providing real-time reports to the National Weather Service, helping meteorologists to issue timely weather warnings and watches to our area.

In the Pittsburgh coverage area, there are more than 1,600 SKYWARN trained spotters, who watch and report severe weather conditions.

SKYWARN classes are free, and typically take about two hours to complete. The classes, which are open to the public, include such topics as:

– Basics of thunderstorm development;

– Fundamentals of storm structure;

– Identifying potential severe weather features;

– Information to report;

– How to report information;

– Basic severe weather safety.

In the coming days, area EMA’s are hosting SKYWARN training:

– March 8, 6 p.m. Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge 740.432.9292

– March 13, 6 p.m. Belmont County EMA, 68329 Bannock Rd., St. Clairsville 740.695.5984

– March 20, 6 p.m. Muskingum County EMA, 2215 Adamsville Rd., Zanesville 740.453.1655

– March 29, 6:30 p.m. Tuscora Park Pavilion, 161 Tuscora Ave. N.W., New Philadelphia 330.308.6670

– April 24, 6 p.m. Coshocton County EMA, 724 S. 7th Street, Coshocton 740.622.1984

Contact the EMA in that county for more information, or go on-line to the Pittsburgh forecast center at http://www.weather.gov/pbz/