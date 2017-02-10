COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six counties in the heart of Ohio’s Utica shale play have benefited from more than $43 million in property taxes since 2011.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Association and Energy in Depth Ohio on Thursday released the breakdown of taxes paid over the last five years to Ohio’s most-prolific horizontal drilling counties. The industry groups say that those taxes have contributed millions of dollars in funding to local governments and school districts.

The biggest beneficiaries of the drilling-related property taxes were Carroll County and Harrison County, which received $14.3 million and $11.03 million, respectively, in the years since the horizontal drilling boom began. While Carroll and Harrison counties have not produced the most productive wells, they rank first and third in the counties with the most horizontal drilling permits.

Guernsey County, which consistently boasts some of the most-prolific oil wells in the state, received $4.9 million in property tax revenue. Monroe County, regularly home to the best-producing natural gas wells, reaped $4.8 million.

Belmont and Noble counties received $4.6 million and $4.1 million, respectively, from oil-and-gas drillers since 2011.

The report from OOGA and Energy in Depth comes as Republican Gov. John Kasich has renewed calls for a severance-tax increase on the industry. Kasich’s proposed two-year, $66.9 billion operating budget raises $448 million from the severance-tax increase.

The increase would combine with other tax reforms to pay for a net statewide income-tax reduction of $39 million.