ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — What was originally believed to be an active shooter situation in St. Clairsville was resolved peacefully on Wednesday night.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says deputies of his office, as well as St. Clairsville Police officers, responded to the Ohio Valley Plaza at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect in question, 25-year-old Derek Young of Arkansas, had allegedly stolen beer from Wal-mart and walked to the far end of the parking lot, where he brandished a firearm and fired 12 shots into the air.

Sheriff Lucas said that Young was still at the scene when deputies arrived, adding that the suspect “believed he wasn’t doing anything wrong.” No one was injured, no property is known to have been damaged and Young was taken into custody without incident.

Young was transported to the Belmont County Jail, where he remains on a felony hold. Sheriff Lucas said Young will likely face charges of aggravated robbery, having a weapon under disability and inducing panic.