SENECAVILLE, Ohio — A Senecaville man could face felony charges following an alleged domestic incident on Thursday.

According to reports from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call at 12:45 p.m. regarding a female who was being choked at a home on Pelican Lane near Senecaville. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a woman and her 15-year-old daughter, who reportedly witnessed the assault outside the residence.

Officers then entered the home and found the suspect, 33-year-old Dale A. Stewart, in a bedroom in the home, holding an infant child. Deputies talked Stewart into handing over the baby and the suspect then told deputies he “was not going to jail.” Officers told Stewart he was under arrest and explained the penalties for resisting arrest. Although agitated, the suspect was initially compliant.

Once in the cruiser, however, Stewart reportedly began to bang his head off of the cage separating the front from the back seat. Deputies then stopped and informed the man of the penalties for damaging public property and the suspect calmed down.

Once in the jail, deputies discovered Stewart had several previous, misdemeanor domestic convictions, enough that – in this case – felony charges are now likely to be filed.

At last report, Stewart remained behind bars in the Guernsey County Jail on $1,030 on misdemeanor domestic violence charges.