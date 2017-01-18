CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A Senecaville man has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from his workplace.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kyle Jamiel was arraigned on felony-four theft charges when he appeared in Cambridge Municipal Court on Tuesday. Jamiel reportedly took material worth more than $7,500 from his place of employment and pawned the items.

The suspect was arrested and remains in custody in the Guernsey County Jail. Bond for Jamiel has been set at $5,000 with no 10 percent allowed.