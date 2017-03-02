COLUMBUS, Ohio — Area residents and lawmakers alike are applauding a state decision to raise water levels at Buckeye Lake before the summer recreation season.

State Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville on Wednesday applauded the decision by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. ODNR Director Jim Zehringer earlier this week said crews would soon begin the process of allowing Buckeye Lake to refill to one foot below the normal boating height.

Balderson stated, “The decision to increase the water depth is a sign of the progress being made and is welcomed news for this resilient community.”

The ODNR also announced this week that the $110 million dam rehabilitation project at Buckeye Lake is expected to be completed by fall of 2018, nearly two years ahead of schedule.

The new dam will replace the nearly 200-year-old earthen dam, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers previously found was at significant risk of failure.