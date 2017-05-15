COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has passed legislation to update the way farmland values are calculated, with the aim of easing tax burden on Ohio’s family farmers.

State Sen. Troy Balderson of Zanesville says the bill he co-sponsored modifies the Current Agricultural Use Valuation (CAUV) formula, which determines the value of farmland for property taxation purposes. Balderson said that Senate Bill 36 aims to set a more realistic and stable expectation of taxes owed by farmers.

Balderson said last week, “This legislation helps lessen the burden for many Ohio farmers.” He continued, “We should be encouraging the next generation to continue their family farming operations, not forcing them out of business.”

The Republican from Zanesville says commodity prices dropped significantly in the last several years while the CAUV formula sent farm property assessments skyrocketing. Farmland property taxes have increased by as much as 300 percent in some areas of the state.

Senate Bill 36 would remove two factors from the existing CAUV formula – land value appreciation and equity buildup – which Balderson says arbitrarily inflates the value of farmland based on market considerations.

While the bill has the same aims as a proposal introduced in the Ohio House by Rep. Brian Hill earlier this month, the differences in the two pieces of legislation would have to be reconciled before they could be enacted.