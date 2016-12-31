CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Sears this week announced that it will close more than 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017 – none, however, are closing in Ohio.

According to Business Insider, most of the stores will start liquidation sales on January 6 and go out of business between late March and mid-April. Sears announced the closures internally on Tuesday.

While no stores will close in Ohio, five stores will reportedly close in West Virgnia – including a Kmart location in Parkersburg.

This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.

That means the retailer will have fewer than 1,500 stores left by early 2017. That’s down nearly 60% from 2011, when Sears had more than 3,500 stores.

Sears is shutting down stores to help stem losses from falling sales.

In the most recent quarter, Sears’ revenue fell 13%, to $5 billion, and its losses widened to $748 million from $454 million in the period last year.