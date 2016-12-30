BARNESVILLE, Ohio — A number of South Central Power Company customers have reportedly been targeted by a scam.

According to a company spokeswoman, an individual identifying himself as Shawn has been calling to demand immediate payment on customers’ accounts. The caller told members payment could only be made via a pre-paid card and stated that electric service would be disconnected if immediate payment was not made.

Members were told to purchase the pre-paid card in a specific amount and call 855.208.5247 to make the payment.

South Central Power Company officials stressed that the company does not call to demand immediate payment via pre-paid cards, MoneyGram, Western Union or the like.

Members with questions about their bills should call South Central Power at 800.282.5064 to speak with a customer service representative.