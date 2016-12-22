Members say county officials denied their request for holiday banner

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A trio of protesters flanked a nativity display in front of the Guernsey County Courthouse on Wednesday, calling for their right to present a holiday display of their own.

Craig Fedarko, founder of the Sanctuary of Satan, and his fellow protesters stood on the sidewalk alongside the nativity, for several hours on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Fedarko told AVC News that the Guernsey County Commissioners denied his organization the right to display a holiday banner in front of the courthouse, while allowing the nativity to stay in place throughout the season.

Fedarko described the proposed banner that he hoped would be part of the holiday display:

Fedarko says he has contacted the ACLU and Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation concerning the matter. This marks the second year that Fedarko has publicly questioned the placement of the nativity in front of the courthouse.

County Prosecutor Daniel G. Padden previously told AVC News that he believes that the decision to allow the placement of the nativity scene on county property is “consistent with U.S. Supreme Court rulings that religious icons, such as nativities, may be placed when part of an overall holiday theme that also includes secular iconography.”

Padden noted that, while the Guernsey County Commissioners allow the nativity to be placed on the Courthouse Square, it is the Guernsey Association of Churches that is responsible for placing and maintaining the nativity scene.