SALESVILLE, Ohio — A Salesville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Guernsey County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Russell Girts II was southbound on Salem Road, south of State Route 265, at around 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Investigators say Girts’ pickup truck exited the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, then overcorrected and drove off the left side of Salem Road, into an embankment.

The State Patrol says Girts was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the collision. Authorities state that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Lt. James Tracy, Commander of the Cambridge Post, says that alcohol played a role in four of the seven fatal crashes reported in Guernsey County in 2016.