CALDWELL, Ohio — Safety and service topped the list of items discussed by the Noble County Commissioners last week.

Ed McKee, president of the Noble Local Schools Board of Education, met with the Commissioners to inquire about the district’s bill for their portion of the salary of the School Resource Officer. Commissioner Gary Rossiter informed McKee the district will soon be billed for 2016 because that is when School Resource Officer LeAnn Brokaw started working.

The expense for the School Resource officer is split evenly by the County, the Caldwell Exempted Village School District and the Noble Local School District.

McKee, also representing the Belle Valley Volunteer Fire Department, presented information to the Commissioners on the number of first responder runs and fire runs his department performed the previous year. McKee also expressed concern for the safety for first responders on some of their runs.

In other business, the Commissioners agreed to advertise for bids for the sale of some Noble County Highway Department trucks. The bids will be opened on Thursday, March 16.

The Commissioners also agreed to advertise for bids to provide bituminous material for the Noble County Highway Department. Those bids will be opened Thursday, March 23.

After meeting with Noble County 4-H Extension agent Nancy Snook and Lori Martin, the Commissioners declared the week of March 5 through March 11 as 4-H Week in Noble County.

The Commissioners received only one bid to provide legal services for the Noble County Child Support Enforce agency. That came from Attorney Chandra Forshey at a cost of $85-per-hour.

Finally, Noble County Engineer Mark Eicher and Highway Department Superintendent Tim Boyd met with the Commissioners to discuss the upcoming Lashley Addition Sanitary Sewer project. They discussed sewer easements and grinder pumps.