CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A longtime, local businessman and community leader was honored at the Cambridge-Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Thursday night.

Ron Guthrie was presented the 2017 Distinguished Public Service Award at the ceremony at Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center. Chamber Board Chairman Dennis Doutt presented Guthrie with the award, highlighting the many contributions he has made to Cambridge and surrounding communities.

Guthrie, known for being very glib and well spoken, was moved by the award, saying his successes have come with the support of his family. Guthrie said he was truly speechless.

While owning and managing a successful, local insurance business, Guthrie has always found time to give back to his community. He has served on numerous boards and committees, in addition to being a driving force behind the Cambridge Lion’s Club Minstrel Show. Guthrie was nominated for the award by Dave Conrath.

Businessman Bill Baker and Cambridge City Councilwoman Kim McMillen both received the Chamber’s Community Impact Award for their numerous contributions to the community. Dorothy Knauer also received a posthumous Community Impact Award for her parents, Quentin and Mary Alice Knauer, in recognition of their many years of service and sacrifice.

Chamber President Jo Sexton said that last night’s event was the best-attended Cambridge-Area Chamber of Commerce Awards dinner in history.

Those gathered also enjoyed some entertainment provided by Hypnotist William Mitchell, who placed a number of local volunteers under hypnosis, with some very interesting and rather humorous results.

Pictured above, left-to-right: Eric Schlosser, Dennis Doutt, Bill Baker, Dorothy Knauer, Ron Guthrie, William Mitchell, Kim McMillen, Chris Gibson-Turner and Jo Sexton