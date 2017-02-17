BYESVILLE,Ohio–Half a dozen MHS students addressed the board and a large audience Thursday evening, on the I Believe program. I Believe is a 3 year program which introduces leadership skills to Appalachian students, teaching them 21st Century skills. The program includes summer camps and summits, held at various universities and colleges in eastern Ohio and W. Virginia. MHS Principal Molly Kaplet says that interviews will soon begin in the Freshman class for next summer’s participants.

Despite the groundhog saying it will be a long winter, spring is coming to the Rolling Hills School District.

Meadowbrook Athletic Director Jeff Wheeler reported the girls and boys basketball squads are entering tournament play in the coming days. He also noted that spring sports begin on Monday February 20, with softball and baseball getting underway, with track season getting underway in March. Along those lines, a number of baseball, softball and track assistant coaching contracts were handed out. along with a number of athletic related volunteers as well.

In her final month as the district’s Food Service Director Patti Tipton thanked the board, students, parents and district employees for their support and cooperation over the years.

The board on Thursday evening approved the hiring of Tipton’s replacement, Angela Norman, for the remainder of the school year.

Also, the board approved the resignations of Celesta King, and Joyce Horvath, as well as the retirement of Middle School Principal Russ Spence.

A pair of overnight trips were approved. A trip to the Wilds for Brook Elementary 5th graders for May 8, 9 and 10. Also approved a trip to Washington D.C. and Gettysburg for March 15-17 for middle school students.

A number of area residents attended the board meeting Thursday, many, prior to the session, discussing among themselves the upcoming school levy issue, a recent hot topic on local social media. However, during the public portion of the meeting, nobody from the audience spoke to the board, either to gain information, voice complaints or offer their support. The board themselves spoke little of the May ballot item.

It was announced that the next in a series of public informational meetings will be held on Monday February 27 at 7 pm at the Cumberland Fire House. The public is welcome.

The 5.42 mill levy for facility improvements and construction will go before the voters on May 2, 2017.