BYESVILLE,Ohio–As the school year wraps up, the Rolling Hills Board of Education looks ahead to the next, and some financial savings.

As is typical this time of the year, the board dealt with a length list of personnel items, finalizing contracts for the current school year, and for the year to come. The list, approved by the board, contained COLTS Club teachers, custodians, substitutes and more.

The board reluctantly approved the retirement of Debbie Ames, Coordinator of Curriculum, effective December 31, 2017.

The board then approved a 3 year contract for Jeff Wheeler, to replace the departing Russ Spence as Principal of Meadowbrook Middle School. Wheeler, entering his 5th year in the district, will continue to function as Athletic Director.

Superintendent Ryan Caldwell says that Technology Integration Coach Liz Meredith will be replacing Ames, and with Wheeler taking the helm at MMS, the district is looking at an estimated $170,000 savings in administrative salaries alone.

Long time area educator Rusty Roberts introduced to the board, Dr Erin Haynes, Associate Professor, Division of Epidemiology at the University of Cincinnati. The university, along with the assistance of Roberts locally, have been studying environmental health in the area overseen by Dr Haynes. Recently, through grants funds, the university has provided water testing kits for area science teachers. This has resulted in numerous field trips for students to sample and test lake and stream water in the area. The university provided approximately $10,000 in grant funding to Rolling Hills during the testing phase of the project.

The board of education presented Dr Haynes a certificate of recognition for her work in helping to educate area students on environmental issues. Dr Haynes then, in return, presented a certification of recognition to science teachers Zane Zehnder (MHS) and Hope Bradshaw (MMS), for developing a protocol for water testing using the provided test kits. Dr Haynes says this protocol will be the basis for future testing through out the state, and perhaps the country.

During the financial report, the board approved the latest Five Year Forecast. The document is required by the state twice a year, which predicts the financial future of the district over the next five years. Treasurer Kandi Raach tells AVC News that the upcoming school year, financially, looks fine, however the district is anticipating deficit spending in Fiscal Years 2018-2021. A major factor in the forecast, the state budget is a critical element, and as it now stands Raach says the district is looking at a loss of $372,000 over the next two years.

In other board action, approval was given to accept the donation of 40 Hewlett Packard 6005 desktop computers, along with 10 monitors from Muskingum University.

The next board of education meeting is slated for Thursday June 15 at 6:30 pm at the Administrative Center. A special board meeting has tentatively been set for Friday June 30 at 4 pm, at the same location.