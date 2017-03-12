SENECAVILLE, Ohio–Secrest Elementary School is the next venue for a series of public meetings concerning the upcoming Rolling Hills School levy issue.

The meeting, is set for 6 pm tomorrow, March 13, at the Secrest Elementary School building.

The 5.42 mill levy will provide local funding to bring new and updated facilities to Rolling Hills for the first time in more than 30 years. Plans call for major renovations to the high school and a new middle school wing attached to MHS. The buildings would then house students in grades 5-12, with separate entrances and hallways. In addition, the three current elementary schools would be consolidated in a new K-5 elementary building. This would bring students from the now-five buildings into two, located in a central location on the current Meadowbrook campus.

According to school officials, the state is offering a “one shot” chance to pay 60 percent of the total cost of the project, with local taxpayers picking up the remaining 40 percent.

Another portion of the levy is a one-half mill (0.5), which would be set aside for maintenance and upkeep of the new facilities.

Included in the levy are items known as LFI’s (Locally Funded Initiatives), which are items that the state will not fund and must be paid for through local levy funds The list includes: additional furniture for the 21st Century Learning Center, additional classrooms, parking lot paving, construction of a community center, a new press box and home football bleachers and renovations to the baseball and softball fields.

Elements of this list has drawn the ire of several local residents, however, Superintendent Ryan Caldwell points out that this list makes up approximately two percent of the total cost of the project, or an average of $1.43 a month.

School officials stress that this levy issue is a “one shot deal.” The district has locked in on FY ’15 funding levels for this one time only, and they say that, if the levy is turned down by voters in May, this levy will not return. Any future construction levy issue will reflect less help from the state, hence, a larger local match.

Voters in the Rolling Hills district may may view the estimated additional tax amounts for your property, go to: http://guernseycountyauditor.org

Again, the next public meeting will take place on March 13 at Secrest Elementary School, beginning at 6 p.m.