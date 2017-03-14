SENECAVILLE,Ohio–The third in a series of public meetings concerning the upcoming Rolling Hills School levy issue was held Monday night in Senecaville.

Around 75 people attended the public session, which allowed voters in the Rolling Hills Local School District to learn more about the levy issue and ask questions of school officials.

The 5.42 mill levy which will appear on the May 2nd ballot, if approved, will provide local funding to provide new and updated facilities to the district for the first time in more than 30 years.

Plans call for major renovations to the high school along with a new middle school wing attached to MHS. In addition, a new K-5 building would also be built on the current campus, bringing for the first time, all Rolling Hills school buildings to one location.

Also included in the construction plans are baseball and softball fields, new home bleachers, a new press box and a Community Building.

It was this “community building” which garnered much attention Monday night.

Meadowbrook Athletic Director Jeff Wheeler led the discussion on what he preferred to call the new “auxiliary complex”. Wheeler says that there has been many misconceptions concerning the facility circulating around the community. While the final design plans are not yet complete, Wheeler says the facility will house a new gymnasium, with an indoor track around the periphery. It will also include lockers, a weight room type work out area and rest room facilities.

Wheeler, who coordinates the usage of the district’s facilities, told the audience that the current athletic facilities are over capacity. That is, there are more groups, band, cheerleaders, little league, varsity and JV sports, etc., wanting time in the gym or other area, than there is space.

The new construction will maintain the current facilities, while the “auxiliary complex” will provided the much needed extra space for practices.

While the facility will be first and foremost, available for students of the Rolling Hills district, members of the school district community will also have access at certain times.

Wheeler stressed that the usage of the complex will be organized, and those wishing to use the track, work out area and so forth will have to fill out the proper forms and given permission.

School officials stress that the state has offered to pick up 60% of the total cost of construction, it what is being called a “one shot deal”. It was pointed out that this ratio was offered in FY 2015, and will no longer be offered. It was also pointed out that the square footage calculated for students was based on the district’s 2015 attendance figures, which has dwindled in the past two years. This means larger facilities (less overcrowding) and room to grow.

It was also pointed out that by law, there is an additional 0.5 mill included in the levy which is earmarked for maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. This ensures there will be funds for maintenance of the new facilities.

During the meeting, several Rolling Hills teachers showed photos and related their experiences as they recently toured classrooms in the Columbus area which reflected the set up that would be in Rolling Hills classrooms should the levy be approved. Gone are the rows of desks, replaced with open rooms which allow students to work in groups, collaborate with others and move about in a more community like atmosphere.

This “21st Century” learning concept has been shown to dramatically improve student learning, and allows them to be more ready for the outside world, after graduation.

Pending approval of the levy, the future of the current Rolling Hills buildings remains uncertain. While there is funding for demolition, school officials feel that the aging buildings may still have some usefulness.

It was pointed out that the oldest building in the district, Byesville Elementary, was built in 1923, while the middle school was constructed in the 60’s, and Brook, Secrest Elementary schools and the high school was built in 1986,

Residents of the Rolling Hills School District may go to the Guernsey County Auditor’s Office website to see exactly the tax increase will be, by going to: : http://guernseycountyauditor.org

School officials will spend the rest of March and early April attending various township trustees meetings, as well as upcoming meeting of Byesville Council. The public is invited to the meetings for more information.

The levy issue will appear on the May 2 ballot for voters in the Rolling Hills School District.